5 March 2023
Glenn Loury (
Manhattan Institute
,
Brown University
) and Oded Galor (
Brown University
,
The Journey of Humanity
)
Oded’s new book, The Journey of Humanity: The Origins of Wealth and Inequality
.
0:00
How inequality and growth emerged over the course of human history
.
7:58
Breaking free of a 300,000-year-old stagnation cycle
.
18:52
Humanity’s phase shift into modernity
.
27:24
Inequality and the formation of institutions
.
33:39
The deep links between geography and institutions
.
44:18
Africa, Asia, and the trials of diversity
.
50:38
Play entire video
Glenn Loury
Oded Galor
Recorded:
Mar 21
Posted:
Mar 3, 2023
mp3
Oded’s new book,
The Journey of Humanity: The Origins of Wealth and Inequality
The Glenn Show | Mar 3, 2023 | Glenn Loury & Oded Galor
