5 March 2023
|
Programs
The DMZ
The Glenn Show
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright (
Bloggingheads.tv
,
The Evolution of God
,
Nonzero
,
Why Buddhism Is True
) and Mickey Kaus (
kausfiles
,
The End of Equality
)
Mickey celebrates good week for JD Vance, Ron DeSantis
.
0:00
The Biden admin’s “all sticks, no carrots” approach to foreign policy
.
11:37
Is China’s plummeting birth rate a problem?
.
15:55
Will Bibi wag the dog?
.
17:16
Will AI kill the journalism star?
.
31:07
Ukraine war update
.
36:42
Alarmism about a China-Russia axis
.
44:11
Parrot room preview: more Ukraine; Dilbert creator gets canceled; why the kids aren’t alright; Will student loan cancellation pass Supreme Court muster?; Buy books before it’s too late?; Mickey’s flick pick; wrapping up The Long Goodbye; Lab-leak theory gets a boost; more AI; The real story being Elon’s algorithmic boost
.
47:04
Robert Wright
Mickey Kaus
Recorded:
Mar 3
Posted:
Mar 3, 2023
mp3
Links Mentioned
The Glenn Show
Ending 300,000 years of human stagnation
Glenn Loury and economist Oded Galor discuss humanity’s ancient cycle of economic stagnation and how we escaped it.
The DMZ
Blinky, The Three-Eyed Fish
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the East Palestine situation—has it derailed Biden… and Buttigieg? Plus: Trump vs. DeSantis vs. who else? And has CPAC lost its cachet?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
China, an AI superpower
Paul Scharre and Robert Wright discuss international competition in the age of smart machines.
The Glenn Show
When anti-racism comes for anti-racists
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk with Villanova Professor Vincent Lloyd about his experience with a seminar gone awry.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Is the US provoking a cold war with China?
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the issue.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
What would Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones ask Coleman Hughes?
And how would Hughes respond?
The DMZ
Don Lemon’s Lemon
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Nikki Haley’s campaign rollout and Don Lemon’s “inartful” commentary about it. Plus: Will Fox News lose Trump supporters? And did Fetterman put his Senate run ahead of his health?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
The Democrats’ manhood problem
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Biden’s handling of Balloon-gate.
The Glenn Show
Do Black abortions matter?
Glenn Loury and writer Delano Squires discuss Black Lives Matter and high abortion rates among black women.
