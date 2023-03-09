Recorded:Mar 8
Posted:Mar 9, 2023
The DMZ | Mar 9, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams’s remarks about black people.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom—author of the new book Psych—discuss current artificial intelligence programs and how they compare to the human mind.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and economist Oded Galor discuss humanity’s ancient cycle of economic stagnation and how we escaped it.
The DMZ
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the East Palestine situation—has it derailed Biden… and Buttigieg? Plus: Trump vs. DeSantis vs. who else? And has CPAC lost its cachet?
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk with Villanova Professor Vincent Lloyd about his experience with a seminar gone awry.
