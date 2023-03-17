Recorded:Mar 16
Posted:Mar 17, 2023
The DMZ | Mar 17, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the Florida governor’s framing of the Ukraine War as a “territorial dispute”. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Ananyo Bhattacharya, author of The Man from the Future, discuss how John von Neumann handled the ethical questions arising from his work on the Manhattan project. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams’s remarks about black people. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask: What happened to Tucker Carlson? Plus: Scott Adams’ explanation/excuse; Is Trump back on top in the GOP primary?; Could Fox News lose Trumpists?; And did Biden do the right thing on the DC crime bill? Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and psychologist Paul Bloom—author of the new book Psych—discuss current artificial intelligence programs and how they compare to the human mind.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and economist Oded Galor discuss humanity’s ancient cycle of economic stagnation and how we escaped it.
