On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the SVB bank crisis—is “wokeness” to blame? Plus: Should DeSantis copy Trump’s “America First” approach to Ukraine? And will we miss Mitch McConnell when he’s gone?
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask: What happened to Tucker Carlson? Plus: Scott Adams’ explanation/excuse; Is Trump back on top in the GOP primary?; Could Fox News lose Trumpists?; And did Biden do the right thing on the DC crime bill?
