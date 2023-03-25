On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask: Can DeSantis take Trump’s attacks? Plus: Are people moving to Florida to escape “wokeness”? Will an indictment hurt or help Trump? And did the 1980 “October Surprise” change the course of history?
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the SVB bank crisis—is “wokeness” to blame? Plus: Should DeSantis copy Trump’s “America First” approach to Ukraine? And will we miss Mitch McConnell when he’s gone?
