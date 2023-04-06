On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Matt’s upcoming book “Filthy Rich Politicians”…and having his car window smashed. Plus: Biden’s innovative immigration plan; and can Chris Christie take down Trump?
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis ask: Can DeSantis take Trump’s attacks? Plus: Are people moving to Florida to escape “wokeness”? Will an indictment hurt or help Trump? And did the 1980 “October Surprise” change the course of history?
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page