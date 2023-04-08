logo

8 April 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University) and Jonathan Rauch (The Brookings InstitutionThe Constitution of Knowledge)

Play entire video
Recorded:Feb 6    Posted:Apr 8, 2023
Download:
mp3
The Glenn Show | Apr 8, 2023 | Glenn Loury & Jonathan Rauch

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Twitter becoming a banana republic?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Trump on Trial

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis talk Trump’s indictment: How strong is the Manhattan DA’s case? And why hasn’t it emboldened Republicans to go after him? Plus: Good election days for progressives and will Tennessee pass a red flag gun law?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The drawbacks of Biden’s crusade for liberal democracy

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and law professor Paul Stephan, author of The World Crisis and International Law, discuss the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does the newest AI have cognitive empathy?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Who’s safeguarding speech at Stanford Law?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury speaks with Stanford Law students David Sacks and Spencer Seagal about campus protests that disrupted an even featuring Federal Judge Kyle Duncan.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Shattered Glass

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Matt’s upcoming book “Filthy Rich Politicians”…and having his car window smashed. Plus: Biden’s innovative immigration plan; and can Chris Christie take down Trump?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Are Russiagaters moving the goalposts?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and best-selling author David Corn debate the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

It’s not just about the tests

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the existential challenge posed by racial disparities in test scores.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The dangerous politics of indicting Trump

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip