On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis talk Trump’s indictment: How strong is the Manhattan DA’s case? And why hasn’t it emboldened Republicans to go after him? Plus: Good election days for progressives and will Tennessee pass a red flag gun law?
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss Matt’s upcoming book “Filthy Rich Politicians”…and having his car window smashed. Plus: Biden’s innovative immigration plan; and can Chris Christie take down Trump?
