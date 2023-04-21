logo

21 April 2023

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Apr 20    Posted:Apr 21, 2023
The DMZ | Apr 21, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will AI kill us all?

Robert Wright moderates a debate between Roko Mijic and Alexander Campbell about the perils of artificial intelligence.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Transcending “Twitter-like behavior”

Robert Wright and writer and artist Nikita Petrov discuss how Substack’s new Notes platform could improve the culture of online discourse.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Biden set for re-election?

Mickey Kaus and Robert Wright discuss the impact of DeSantis’s new abortion position and Trump’s indictment on the presidential race.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What is it like to be ChatGPT?

Robert Wright and computational psychologist Michal Kosinski discuss whether current AI models have subjective experience.

The Glenn Show

Cancelation and the closet

Glenn Loury and Brookings Institute Senior Fellow Jonathan Rauch discuss why those seeking expanded rights for minorities should defend free speech rather than deplatforming.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Twitter becoming a banana republic?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the issue.

The DMZ

Trump on Trial

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis talk Trump’s indictment: How strong is the Manhattan DA’s case? And why hasn’t it emboldened Republicans to go after him? Plus: Good election days for progressives and will Tennessee pass a red flag gun law?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The drawbacks of Biden’s crusade for liberal democracy

Robert Wright and law professor Paul Stephan, author of The World Crisis and International Law, discuss the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Does the newest AI have cognitive empathy?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

