Recorded:Apr 20
Posted:Apr 21, 2023
The DMZ | Apr 21, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright moderates a debate between Roko Mijic and Alexander Campbell about the perils of artificial intelligence. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and writer and artist Nikita Petrov discuss how Substack’s new Notes platform could improve the culture of online discourse. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Mickey Kaus and Robert Wright discuss the impact of DeSantis’s new abortion position and Trump’s indictment on the presidential race. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and computational psychologist Michal Kosinski discuss whether current AI models have subjective experience. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Brookings Institute Senior Fellow Jonathan Rauch discuss why those seeking expanded rights for minorities should defend free speech rather than deplatforming. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis talk Trump’s indictment: How strong is the Manhattan DA’s case? And why hasn’t it emboldened Republicans to go after him? Plus: Good election days for progressives and will Tennessee pass a red flag gun law?
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and law professor Paul Stephan, author of The World Crisis and International Law, discuss the issue.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page