On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss DeSantis’s fortunes. Plus: Matt grapples with the gun issue and Bill explains why he thinks Biden should begin debt limit negotiations right away.
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis talk Trump’s indictment: How strong is the Manhattan DA’s case? And why hasn’t it emboldened Republicans to go after him? Plus: Good election days for progressives and will Tennessee pass a red flag gun law?
