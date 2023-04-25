Recorded:Apr 19
Posted:Apr 25, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 25, 2023 | Robert Wright & John Mearsheimer
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the case for the international governance of artificial intelligence—and why Cold War II makes that harder. The Glenn Show In a conversation with Glenn Loury, historian Daniel Bessner lays out the case against liberal interventionism and US military involvement in Ukraine and Taiwan. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss DeSantis’s fortunes. Plus: Matt grapples with the gun issue and Bill explains why he thinks Biden should begin debt limit negotiations right away. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright moderates a debate between Roko Mijic and Alexander Campbell about the perils of artificial intelligence. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and writer and artist Nikita Petrov discuss how Substack’s new Notes platform could improve the culture of online discourse. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Mickey Kaus and Robert Wright discuss the impact of DeSantis’s new abortion position and Trump’s indictment on the presidential race. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and computational psychologist Michal Kosinski discuss whether current AI models have subjective experience.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Brookings Institute Senior Fellow Jonathan Rauch discuss why those seeking expanded rights for minorities should defend free speech rather than deplatforming.
