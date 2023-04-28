logo

29 April 2023

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Recorded:Apr 28    Posted:Apr 28, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Apr 28, 2023 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

The postmodern roots of wokeism

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter speak with Mark Goldblatt, author of I Feel, Therefore I Am, about the subjectivism of woke politics.

The DMZ

You’re Fired!

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the firings of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. Plus: Does Kevin McCarthy deserve more credit than he’s getting?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Russia dove, China hawk

John Mearsheimer, author of the forthcoming book How States Think, tells Robert Wright that Beijing, but not Moscow, is a threat worth containing.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The world’s big AI test

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the case for the international governance of artificial intelligence—and why Cold War II makes that harder.

The Glenn Show

Should we stop arming Ukraine?

In a conversation with Glenn Loury, historian Daniel Bessner lays out the case against liberal interventionism and US military involvement in Ukraine and Taiwan.

The DMZ

Don’t Take Your Guns To Town

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss DeSantis’s fortunes. Plus: Matt grapples with the gun issue and Bill explains why he thinks Biden should begin debt limit negotiations right away.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Will AI kill us all?

Robert Wright moderates a debate between Roko Mijic and Alexander Campbell about the perils of artificial intelligence.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Transcending “Twitter-like behavior”

Robert Wright and writer and artist Nikita Petrov discuss how Substack’s new Notes platform could improve the culture of online discourse.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is Biden set for re-election?

Mickey Kaus and Robert Wright discuss the impact of DeSantis’s new abortion position and Trump’s indictment on the presidential race.

