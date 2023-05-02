Recorded:May 1
Posted:May 2, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 2, 2023 | Robert Wright & Daniel Levy
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and writer and artist Nikita Petrov discuss how Substack’s new Notes platform could improve the culture of online discourse.
