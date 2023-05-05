On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss RFK Jr.—should he be treated as a credible presidential candidate? Plus: McVeigh’s influence on today’s GOP; Is Thomas eroding trust in the Supreme Court?; And the state of debt limit negotiations
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss DeSantis’s fortunes. Plus: Matt grapples with the gun issue and Bill explains why he thinks Biden should begin debt limit negotiations right away.
