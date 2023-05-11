Recorded:May 11
Posted:May 11, 2023
The DMZ | May 11, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and economist Jeffrey Sachs discuss America’s missed opportunity to create a more just and peaceful post-Cold-War world. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss RFK Jr.—should he be treated as a credible presidential candidate? Plus: McVeigh’s influence on today’s GOP; Is Thomas eroding trust in the Supreme Court?; And the state of debt limit negotiations Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Middle-East expert Daniel Levy discuss how shifting international power dynamics could affect the conflict. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Biden’s cheat sheets, Disney’s feud with DeSantis, and Ukraine’s looming offensive. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter speak with Mark Goldblatt, author of I Feel, Therefore I Am, about the subjectivism of woke politics. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the firings of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. Plus: Does Kevin McCarthy deserve more credit than he’s getting? Nonzero (The Wright Show) John Mearsheimer, author of the forthcoming book How States Think, tells Robert Wright that Beijing, but not Moscow, is a threat worth containing.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the case for the international governance of artificial intelligence—and why Cold War II makes that harder.
