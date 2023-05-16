logo

18 May 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Timothy Lee (Full Stack EconomicsUnderstandingAI.org)

Play entire video
Recorded:May 10    Posted:May 16, 2023
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 16, 2023 | Robert Wright & Timothy Lee

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Putin’s prickly chef, Trump’s town hall

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss signs of division in Moscow, Ukraine’s battlefield chances, the GOP presidential campaigns, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The Verdict Is In

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ: Will being found liable for sexual abuse bring down Trump? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss. Plus: Why did Biden change tack on the debt limit? And should we take the Hunter Biden investigation seriously?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The epic failures of US foreign policy

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and economist Jeffrey Sachs discuss America’s missed opportunity to create a more just and peaceful post-Cold-War world.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Was the Kremlin drone attack a false flag?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the strike on Moscow and who might have been behind it.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

RFK, Here to Stay?

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss RFK Jr.—should he be treated as a credible presidential candidate? Plus: McVeigh’s influence on today’s GOP; Is Thomas eroding trust in the Supreme Court?; And the state of debt limit negotiations

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel-Palestine in a multipolar world

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Middle-East expert Daniel Levy discuss how shifting international power dynamics could affect the conflict.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tucker in 2024?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Biden’s cheat sheets, Disney’s feud with DeSantis, and Ukraine’s looming offensive.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The postmodern roots of wokeism

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter speak with Mark Goldblatt, author of I Feel, Therefore I Am, about the subjectivism of woke politics.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

You’re Fired!

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the firings of Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. Plus: Does Kevin McCarthy deserve more credit than he’s getting?

Play entire videoPlay this clip