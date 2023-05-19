On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher tells Matt K. Lewis why he thinks Homeland Security head Mayorkas deserves a medal for his work on the border. Plus: Will Biden use the 14th amendment on the debt ceiling? And has DeSantis gotten his groove back?
On this week’s DMZ: Will being found liable for sexual abuse bring down Trump? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss. Plus: Why did Biden change tack on the debt limit? And should we take the Hunter Biden investigation seriously?
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss RFK Jr.—should he be treated as a credible presidential candidate? Plus: McVeigh’s influence on today’s GOP; Is Thomas eroding trust in the Supreme Court?; And the state of debt limit negotiations
