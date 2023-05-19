logo

20 May 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:May 19    Posted:May 19, 2023
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 19, 2023 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

The “triple scam” of wokeness

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Norman Finkelstein compare the life and work of W.E.B. Du Bois to that of Ibram X. Kendi.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

14th Amendment Remedy

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher tells Matt K. Lewis why he thinks Homeland Security head Mayorkas deserves a medal for his work on the border. Plus: Will Biden use the 14th amendment on the debt ceiling? And has DeSantis gotten his groove back?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The singularity is… ne’er?

playvideo screenshot

Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, tells Robert Wright why he’s skeptical of superintelligent AI takeoff theories.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Putin’s prickly chef, Trump’s town hall

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss signs of division in Moscow, Ukraine’s battlefield chances, the GOP presidential campaigns, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The Verdict Is In

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ: Will being found liable for sexual abuse bring down Trump? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss. Plus: Why did Biden change tack on the debt limit? And should we take the Hunter Biden investigation seriously?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The epic failures of US foreign policy

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and economist Jeffrey Sachs discuss America’s missed opportunity to create a more just and peaceful post-Cold-War world.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Was the Kremlin drone attack a false flag?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the strike on Moscow and who might have been behind it.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

RFK, Here to Stay?

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss RFK Jr.—should he be treated as a credible presidential candidate? Plus: McVeigh’s influence on today’s GOP; Is Thomas eroding trust in the Supreme Court?; And the state of debt limit negotiations

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Israel-Palestine in a multipolar world

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Middle-East expert Daniel Levy discuss how shifting international power dynamics could affect the conflict.

Play entire videoPlay this clip