On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher tells Matt K. Lewis why he thinks Homeland Security head Mayorkas deserves a medal for his work on the border. Plus: Will Biden use the 14th amendment on the debt ceiling? And has DeSantis gotten his groove back?
On this week’s DMZ: Will being found liable for sexual abuse bring down Trump? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss. Plus: Why did Biden change tack on the debt limit? And should we take the Hunter Biden investigation seriously?
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page