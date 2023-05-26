logo

26 May 2023

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University) and John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times)

Recorded:May 18    Posted:May 26, 2023
The Glenn Show | May 26, 2023 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter

The DMZ

It’s Ron DeSantis Day!

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis go deep on DeSantis: Did he miss his moment? Is his gubernatorial record all that good? And why he is spending so much time with Elon Musk?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why do we cry?

Robert Wright and Rev. Benjamin Perry—author of the new book “Cry, Baby”—discuss the functions of weeping.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Sam Altman and senate softballs

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss what senators should have asked the OpenAI CEO at this week’s AI hearing.

The Glenn Show

The “triple scam” of wokeness

Glenn Loury and Norman Finkelstein compare the life and work of W.E.B. Du Bois to that of Ibram X. Kendi.

The DMZ

14th Amendment Remedy

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher tells Matt K. Lewis why he thinks Homeland Security head Mayorkas deserves a medal for his work on the border. Plus: Will Biden use the 14th amendment on the debt ceiling? And has DeSantis gotten his groove back?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The singularity is… ne’er?

Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, tells Robert Wright why he’s skeptical of superintelligent AI takeoff theories.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Putin’s prickly chef, Trump’s town hall

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss signs of division in Moscow, Ukraine’s battlefield chances, the GOP presidential campaigns, and more.

The DMZ

The Verdict Is In

On this week’s DMZ: Will being found liable for sexual abuse bring down Trump? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss. Plus: Why did Biden change tack on the debt limit? And should we take the Hunter Biden investigation seriously?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The epic failures of US foreign policy

Robert Wright and economist Jeffrey Sachs discuss America’s missed opportunity to create a more just and peaceful post-Cold-War world.

