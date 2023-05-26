Recorded:May 18
Posted:May 26, 2023
Steven Pinker’s book, The Language Instinct: How the Mind Creates Language
John’s book, Talking Back, Talking Black: Truths about America’s Lingua Franca
John’s book, Word on the Street: Debunking the Myth of “Pure” Standard English
John’s language podcast, Lexicon Valley
John, Our Magnificent Bastard Tongue: The Untold History of English
John’s NYT piece about Jordan Neely, “A Killing on the F Train”
Ta-Nehisi Coates’s 2014 Atlantic essay, “The Case for Reparations”
Matthew Desmond’s book, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City
Matthew Desmond’s new book, Poverty, by America
Glenn’s conversation with Norman Finkelstein
August Wilson’s play, Two Trains Running
The Glenn Show | May 26, 2023 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
