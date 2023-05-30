Recorded:May 30
Posted:May 30, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | May 30, 2023 | Robert Wright & Samuel Hammond
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss worrisome Ukraine war developments, Putin’s chances of going nuclear, DeSantis’s bumpy declaration, the debt ceiling fight, and more! The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the killing of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway and the sometimes alarming nature of encounters with the homeless and mentally ill. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis go deep on DeSantis: Did he miss his moment? Is his gubernatorial record all that good? And why he is spending so much time with Elon Musk? Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Rev. Benjamin Perry—author of the new book “Cry, Baby”—discuss the functions of weeping. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss what senators should have asked the OpenAI CEO at this week’s AI hearing. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Norman Finkelstein compare the life and work of W.E.B. Du Bois to that of Ibram X. Kendi. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher tells Matt K. Lewis why he thinks Homeland Security head Mayorkas deserves a medal for his work on the border. Plus: Will Biden use the 14th amendment on the debt ceiling? And has DeSantis gotten his groove back? Nonzero (The Wright Show) Timothy B. Lee, author of the newsletter Understanding AI, tells Robert Wright why he’s skeptical of superintelligent AI takeoff theories.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss signs of division in Moscow, Ukraine’s battlefield chances, the GOP presidential campaigns, and more.
