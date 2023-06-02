Recorded:Apr 10
Posted:Jun 2, 2023
The Glenn Show | Jun 2, 2023 | How to Teach African American History (Glenn Loury, Charles Love & Donique Rolle)
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discuss Iran-Saudi Arabia, Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and other geopolitical conundrums.
The DMZ
Who came out ahead in the debt limit deal? Biden? McCarthy? Both? Neither? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Samuel Hammond of the Foundation for American Innovation explains his ambitious plan to Robert Wright.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss worrisome Ukraine war developments, Putin’s chances of going nuclear, DeSantis’s bumpy declaration, the debt ceiling fight, and more!
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the killing of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway and the sometimes alarming nature of encounters with the homeless and mentally ill.
The DMZ
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis go deep on DeSantis: Did he miss his moment? Is his gubernatorial record all that good? And why he is spending so much time with Elon Musk?
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Rev. Benjamin Perry—author of the new book “Cry, Baby”—discuss the functions of weeping.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss what senators should have asked the OpenAI CEO at this week’s AI hearing.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Norman Finkelstein compare the life and work of W.E.B. Du Bois to that of Ibram X. Kendi.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page