7 June 2023

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Branko Marcetic (Jacobin)

Recorded:Jun 6    Posted:Jun 6, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 6, 2023 | Robert Wright & Branko Marcetic

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The New World Disorder

Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discuss Iran-Saudi Arabia, Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and other geopolitical conundrums.

The Glenn Show

Does African American history need African American studies?

Glenn Loury speaks with education activist Charles Love and Florida public high school teacher Donique Rolle about African American history in the classroom.

The DMZ

Who Won The Debt Ceiling Deal?

Who came out ahead in the debt limit deal? Biden? McCarthy? Both? Neither? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is it time for an AI-safety Manhattan Project?

Samuel Hammond of the Foundation for American Innovation explains his ambitious plan to Robert Wright.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

DeSantis’s and Ukraine’s Incursions

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss worrisome Ukraine war developments, Putin’s chances of going nuclear, DeSantis’s bumpy declaration, the debt ceiling fight, and more!

The Glenn Show

The Jordan Neely problem

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the killing of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway and the sometimes alarming nature of encounters with the homeless and mentally ill.

The DMZ

It’s Ron DeSantis Day!

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis go deep on DeSantis: Did he miss his moment? Is his gubernatorial record all that good? And why he is spending so much time with Elon Musk?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why do we cry?

Robert Wright and Rev. Benjamin Perry—author of the new book “Cry, Baby”—discuss the functions of weeping.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Sam Altman and senate softballs

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss what senators should have asked the OpenAI CEO at this week’s AI hearing.

