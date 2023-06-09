Recorded:May 30
Posted:Jun 9, 2023
The Glenn Show | Jun 9, 2023 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the crowded GOP primary, Trump’s indictment, Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Timothy Snyder’s Ukraine analysis, Tucker’s new Twitter show, and more.
Robert Wright talks to Branko Marcetic about Kyiv’s offensive, the western media’s coverage of the war, and whether the US could have prevented the war.
Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discuss Iran-Saudi Arabia, Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and other geopolitical conundrums.
Glenn Loury speaks with education activist Charles Love and Florida public high school teacher Donique Rolle about African American history in the classroom.
Who came out ahead in the debt limit deal? Biden? McCarthy? Both? Neither? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Samuel Hammond of the Foundation for American Innovation explains his ambitious plan to Robert Wright.
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss worrisome Ukraine war developments, Putin’s chances of going nuclear, DeSantis’s bumpy declaration, the debt ceiling fight, and more!
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the killing of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway and the sometimes alarming nature of encounters with the homeless and mentally ill.
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis go deep on DeSantis: Did he miss his moment? Is his gubernatorial record all that good? And why he is spending so much time with Elon Musk?
