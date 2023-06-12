Recorded:Jun 8
Posted:Jun 12, 2023
The DMZ | Jun 12, 2023 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and political scientist Francis Fukuyama discuss their respective theories of history, the social impact of AI, the role of ideas in historical change, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the crowded GOP primary, Trump’s indictment, Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Timothy Snyder’s Ukraine analysis, Tucker’s new Twitter show, and more.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the historical circumstances that led to Martin Luther King’s rise in the Civil Rights Movement.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright talks to Branko Marcetic about Kyiv’s offensive, the western media’s coverage of the war, and whether the US could have prevented the war.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discuss Iran-Saudi Arabia, Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and other geopolitical conundrums.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with education activist Charles Love and Florida public high school teacher Donique Rolle about African American history in the classroom.
The DMZ
Who came out ahead in the debt limit deal? Biden? McCarthy? Both? Neither? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Samuel Hammond of the Foundation for American Innovation explains his ambitious plan to Robert Wright.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss worrisome Ukraine war developments, Putin’s chances of going nuclear, DeSantis’s bumpy declaration, the debt ceiling fight, and more!
