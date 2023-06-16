Recorded:Jun 15
Posted:Jun 16, 2023
The DMZ | Jun 16, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
The DMZ Who came out ahead in the debt limit deal? Biden? McCarthy? Both? Neither? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
