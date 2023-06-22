logo

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Jun 22    Posted:Jun 22, 2023
mp3
The DMZ | Jun 22, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Are powerful people bad at cognitive empathy?

Robert Wright and psychologist Simon Baron-Cohen discuss the question (by way of discussing Elon Musk).

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Ukrainian counteroffensive failing?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how Ukraine’s long-awaited military operation has played out thus far—and how its outcome could shape the broader war.

The DMZ

A Breakout Moment

What does it take for a longshot presidential candidate to have a breakout moment? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss this question (and more) on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Nonzero and The End of History

Robert Wright and political scientist Francis Fukuyama discuss their respective theories of history, the social impact of AI, the role of ideas in historical change, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The DMZ

Wildfires and Wine Tracks

Is Ron DeSantis the first Republican “wine track” candidate? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: The Canadian wildfires and climate activism; Where are GOP voters on abortion?; and is there any hope for Chris Christie?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Dam Breaks in Ukraine

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the crowded GOP primary, Trump’s indictment, Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Timothy Snyder’s Ukraine analysis, Tucker’s new Twitter show, and more.

The Glenn Show

How did MLK become MLK?

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the historical circumstances that led to Martin Luther King’s rise in the Civil Rights Movement.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Ukraine and the Western Media

Robert Wright talks to Branko Marcetic about Kyiv’s offensive, the western media’s coverage of the war, and whether the US could have prevented the war.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The New World Disorder

Robert Wright and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman discuss Iran-Saudi Arabia, Israel-Palestine, Russia-Ukraine, and other geopolitical conundrums.

