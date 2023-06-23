Recorded:Jun 17
Posted:Jun 23, 2023
Alex Morey and Nadine Strossen’s FIRE article about Jonathan, “Who’s Allowed to Teach ‘Culture in America’?”
Barnard’s Center for Engaged Pedagogy
John’s book, Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America
Robin DiAngelo’s book, White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism
Cornell Belcher’s book, A Black Man in the White House: Barack Obama and the Triggering of America’s Racial-Aversion Crisis
Richard Rothstein’s Atlantic piece, “The Problem with Wealth-Based Affirmative Action”
John’s guest post on Glenn’s Substack, “Racial Preferences May End, but the Fight Will Continue”
Derrick Bell’s book, Faces at the Bottom of the Well: The Permanence of Racism
Glenn’s City Journal essay, “Affirmative Distraction”
Randall Kennedy NYT guest essay, “The Truth Is, Many Americans Just Don’t Want Black People to Get Ahead”
Randall Kennedy’s Atlantic essay, “My Race Problem”
Randall Kennedy’s book, For Discrimination: Race, Affirmative Action, and the Law
Randall Kennedy’s book, Nigger: The Strange Career of a Troublesome Word
John McWhorter and Randall Kennedy on The Glenn Show
John’s 2008 BhTV conversation with Randall Kennedy
The Glenn Show | Jun 23, 2023 | Canceling "Culture in America" (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Jonathan Rieder)
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the historical circumstances that led to Martin Luther King’s rise in the Civil Rights Movement.
