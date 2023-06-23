logo

25 June 2023

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Recorded:Jun 23    Posted:Jun 23, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jun 23, 2023 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

The fragility of liberal arts education

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter talk with Barnard sociology professor Jonathan Rieder about the effect of DEI initiatives on academic freedom on campus.

The DMZ

Will Trump Debate?

Does it make sense for Trump to debate? And if it doesn’t, will he do it anyway? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Does the Hunter Biden plea bargain change the race?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Are powerful people bad at cognitive empathy?

Robert Wright and psychologist Simon Baron-Cohen discuss the question (by way of discussing Elon Musk).

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Ukrainian counteroffensive failing?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how Ukraine’s long-awaited military operation has played out thus far—and how its outcome could shape the broader war.

The DMZ

A Breakout Moment

What does it take for a longshot presidential candidate to have a breakout moment? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss this question (and more) on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Nonzero and The End of History

Robert Wright and political scientist Francis Fukuyama discuss their respective theories of history, the social impact of AI, the role of ideas in historical change, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The DMZ

Wildfires and Wine Tracks

Is Ron DeSantis the first Republican “wine track” candidate? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: The Canadian wildfires and climate activism; Where are GOP voters on abortion?; and is there any hope for Chris Christie?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Dam Breaks in Ukraine

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the crowded GOP primary, Trump’s indictment, Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Timothy Snyder’s Ukraine analysis, Tucker’s new Twitter show, and more.

The Glenn Show

How did MLK become MLK?

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the historical circumstances that led to Martin Luther King’s rise in the Civil Rights Movement.

