20 July 2023

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Recorded:Jul 13    Posted:Jul 13, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 13, 2023 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What You Can and Can’t Say about Israel/Palestine

Robert Wright and Tamler Sommers discuss the politics of Zionism, the apartheid question, the BDS movement, and how the Overton window has shifted in conversations about Israel/Palestine.

The Glenn Show

Affirmative action’s parasitic elitism

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the effect the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision and how it may effect elite universities.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Russians with Attitude

Robert Wright talks to Nikolay and Kirill about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict’s historical context, and why they both support the war.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Creeping Toward Peace in Ukraine

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss the GOP primary, Russian mutiny aftermath, the odds of Ukrainian victory, MSM deep-sixing affirmative action, Zuckerberg’s Twitter clone, and more.

The Glenn Show

The dangers of gain-of-function research

Glenn Loury and Jay Bhattacharya discuss the possibility that COVID originated in a lab.

The Glenn Show

Could Cornel West’s candidacy help Republicans?

Glenn Loury asks Cornel West, who is running for the Green Party presidential nomination, if he risks splitting the left-liberal vote and handing the presidency to a conservative candidate.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Russian Mutiny, Supreme Court Scrutiny

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Prigozhin’s mutiny, whether Putin wants a ceasefire, new SCOTUS decisions, chances of a Trump-RFK ticket, and more!

The DMZ

Grumpy Old Gen-Xers

Are Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley poor spokespeople for Generation X? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Origins of US Interventionism

Robert Wright and Sean Mirski discuss great power competition, US intervention in the western hemisphere, and Sean’s new book (out today!) We May Dominate the World: Ambition, Anxiety, and the Rise of the American Colossus.

