Recorded:Jun 21
Posted:Jul 18, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 18, 2023 | Robert Wright & Tamler Sommers
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Sean Mirski discuss great power competition, US intervention in the western hemisphere, and Sean’s new book (out today!) We May Dominate the World: Ambition, Anxiety, and the Rise of the American Colossus.
