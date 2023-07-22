Recorded:Jul 6
Posted:Jul 22, 2023
- Matt’s new book, How Hitchens Can Save the Left: Rediscovering Fearless Liberalism in an Age of Counter-Enlightenment
- Hitchens’s NYRB review of Douglas Murray’s Bosie: A Biography of Lord Alfred Douglas
- Hitchens’s book, Why Orwell Matters
- George Orwell’s book, Keep The Aspidistra Flying
- Glenn’s recent conversation with Cornel West
- Matt’s Quillette essay on John Mearsheimer
- Matt’s Quillette essay on Bayard Rustin
- Jonathan Eig’s King: A Life
- Nathan Glazer’s book, Affirmative Discrimination: Ethnic Inequality and Public Policy
- Roland Fryer’s NYT oped, “How to Fix College Admissions Now”
- Glenn’s debate with Hitchens
- Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Atlantic essay, “The Case for Reparations”
- Bayard Rustin’s 1965 Commentary essay, “From Protest to Politics: The Future of the Civil Rights Movement”
- Norman Finkelstein’s book, I’ll Burn That Bridge When I Come to It!: Heretical Thoughts on Identity Politics, Cancel Culture, and Academic Freedom
- Glenn’s conversation with Norman Finkelstein
The Glenn Show | Jul 22, 2023 | Glenn Loury & Matt Johnson
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Sen. Chris Murphy’s war on loneliness, the unraveling of Threads, RFK’s Covid conjecture, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Tamler Sommers discuss the politics of Zionism, the apartheid question, the BDS movement, and how the Overton window has shifted in conversations about Israel/Palestine.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the effect the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision and how it may effect elite universities.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright talks to Nikolay and Kirill about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict’s historical context, and why they both support the war.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss the GOP primary, Russian mutiny aftermath, the odds of Ukrainian victory, MSM deep-sixing affirmative action, Zuckerberg’s Twitter clone, and more.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Jay Bhattacharya discuss the possibility that COVID originated in a lab.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury asks Cornel West, who is running for the Green Party presidential nomination, if he risks splitting the left-liberal vote and handing the presidency to a conservative candidate.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Prigozhin’s mutiny, whether Putin wants a ceasefire, new SCOTUS decisions, chances of a Trump-RFK ticket, and more!
