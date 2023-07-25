Recorded:Jul 11
Posted:Jul 25, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Jul 25, 2023 | Robert Wright & Connor Leahy
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury talks with journalist Matt Johnson about how Christopher Hitchens’s opposition to identitarianism could benefit today’s left.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Sen. Chris Murphy’s war on loneliness, the unraveling of Threads, RFK’s Covid conjecture, and more.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Tamler Sommers discuss the politics of Zionism, the apartheid question, the BDS movement, and how the Overton window has shifted in conversations about Israel/Palestine.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the effect the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision and how it may effect elite universities.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright talks to Nikolay and Kirill about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict’s historical context, and why they both support the war.
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss the GOP primary, Russian mutiny aftermath, the odds of Ukrainian victory, MSM deep-sixing affirmative action, Zuckerberg’s Twitter clone, and more.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Jay Bhattacharya discuss the possibility that COVID originated in a lab.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury asks Cornel West, who is running for the Green Party presidential nomination, if he risks splitting the left-liberal vote and handing the presidency to a conservative candidate.
