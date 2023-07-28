logo

30 July 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University), John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times), and Peter Arcidiacono (Duke University)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jul 22    Posted:Jul 28, 2023
Download:
mp3
The Glenn Show | Jul 28, 2023 | The Man Who Ended Affirmative Action (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Peter Arcidiacono)

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Ukraine, Africa, and Cold War II

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the prospects for peace talks amid Ukraine’s offensive, Hunter’s failed plea deal, coup news, and more!

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Ron DeSantis’s Reboot

playvideo screenshot

Is DeSantis done for? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: X or Threads? Are third-party candidates a boon for Trump? And does Barbie’s success mean that “woke” sells?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

AI and Existential Risk

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Connor Leahy—CEO of AI alignment firm Conjecture—discuss the dangers of AI, whether to trust our tech leaders, what an aligned AI would actually look like, and more!

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Does the left need “saving”?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury talks with journalist Matt Johnson about how Christopher Hitchens’s opposition to identitarianism could benefit today’s left.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why Is Ukraine’s Offensive Going Badly?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Sen. Chris Murphy’s war on loneliness, the unraveling of Threads, RFK’s Covid conjecture, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What You Can and Can’t Say about Israel/Palestine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Tamler Sommers discuss the politics of Zionism, the apartheid question, the BDS movement, and how the Overton window has shifted in conversations about Israel/Palestine.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Affirmative action’s parasitic elitism

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the effect the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision and how it may effect elite universities.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What (or who) is impeding peace in Ukraine?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the issue.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Russians with Attitude

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright talks to Nikolay and Kirill about Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the conflict’s historical context, and why they both support the war.

Play entire videoPlay this clip