4 August 2023

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Daniel Drezner (PostEverything, The Ideas Industry, Tufts University - Fletcher School, Drezner's World)

Recorded:Jul 31    Posted:Aug 1, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 1, 2023 | Robert Wright & Daniel Drezner

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s J6 Indictment, Biden’s Ukraine Quagmire

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Hunter Biden’s corruption defense, the chances of major war in Africa, what Trump gets right about Russia-Ukraine, and more.

The Glenn Show

How affirmative action benefits the rich

Glenn Loury and journalist Jay Caspian Kang discuss what Students for Fair Admissions’ Supreme Court victory revealed about affirmative action policies at selective schools.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Ukraine, Africa, and Cold War II

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the prospects for peace talks amid Ukraine’s offensive, Hunter’s failed plea deal, coup news, and more!

The Glenn Show

Are legacy admissions affirmative action by another name?

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision, Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and economist Peter Arcidiacono debate the fairness of legacy admissions.

The DMZ

Ron DeSantis’s Reboot

Is DeSantis done for? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: X or Threads? Are third-party candidates a boon for Trump? And does Barbie’s success mean that “woke” sells?

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

AI and Existential Risk

Robert Wright and Connor Leahy—CEO of AI alignment firm Conjecture—discuss the dangers of AI, whether to trust our tech leaders, what an aligned AI would actually look like, and more!

The Glenn Show

Does the left need “saving”?

Glenn Loury talks with journalist Matt Johnson about how Christopher Hitchens’s opposition to identitarianism could benefit today’s left.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Why Is Ukraine’s Offensive Going Badly?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Sen. Chris Murphy’s war on loneliness, the unraveling of Threads, RFK’s Covid conjecture, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What You Can and Can’t Say about Israel/Palestine

Robert Wright and Tamler Sommers discuss the politics of Zionism, the apartheid question, the BDS movement, and how the Overton window has shifted in conversations about Israel/Palestine.

