logo

20 August 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Bill Scher (Washington Monthly) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Play entire video
Recorded:Aug 16    Posted:Aug 17, 2023
Download:
mp3
The DMZ | Aug 17, 2023 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Glenn Show

A pen in one hand, a gun in the other

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury speaks with writer Haim Shweky about his experience as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump Indictment Indicted

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss DeSantis’s debate strategy, Ukraine’s stalled offensive, how to get Biden off the Democratic ticket, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tyranny, Inc.

playvideo screenshot

Sohrab Ahmari—author of the new book Tyranny, Inc.—talks to Robert Wright about the many ways he thinks capitalism has made American life worse (and about the sense in which he’s a conservative notwithstanding this critique).

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Bidens’ Corruption Disruption

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss new challenges for Ukraine, President Biden’s brainlock, Iran tanker tensions, Obama’s legacy, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

A cancellation at the New York Review of Books

playvideo screenshot

Ian Buruma talks with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter about his forced resignation, in 2018, from the influential literary broadside.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Middle East Falling Apart?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and political scientist Joshua Landis discuss US-China rivalry in the region, the odds of confrontation with Iran, whether America is breaking international law in Syria, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s J6 Indictment, Biden’s Ukraine Quagmire

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Hunter Biden’s corruption defense, the chances of major war in Africa, what Trump gets right about Russia-Ukraine, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

How affirmative action benefits the rich

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and journalist Jay Caspian Kang discuss what Students for Fair Admissions’ Supreme Court victory revealed about affirmative action policies at selective schools.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A Debate on Russia-Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Daniel Drezner discuss the odds of catastrophic escalation, how the conflict ends, and whether the US mismanaged relations with Putin’s Russia.

Play entire videoPlay this clip