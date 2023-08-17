Recorded:Aug 16
Posted:Aug 17, 2023
The DMZ | Aug 17, 2023 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury speaks with writer Haim Shweky about his experience as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss DeSantis’s debate strategy, Ukraine’s stalled offensive, how to get Biden off the Democratic ticket, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Sohrab Ahmari—author of the new book Tyranny, Inc.—talks to Robert Wright about the many ways he thinks capitalism has made American life worse (and about the sense in which he’s a conservative notwithstanding this critique). Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss new challenges for Ukraine, President Biden’s brainlock, Iran tanker tensions, Obama’s legacy, and more. The Glenn Show Ian Buruma talks with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter about his forced resignation, in 2018, from the influential literary broadside. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and political scientist Joshua Landis discuss US-China rivalry in the region, the odds of confrontation with Iran, whether America is breaking international law in Syria, and more. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Hunter Biden’s corruption defense, the chances of major war in Africa, what Trump gets right about Russia-Ukraine, and more. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and journalist Jay Caspian Kang discuss what Students for Fair Admissions’ Supreme Court victory revealed about affirmative action policies at selective schools.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Daniel Drezner discuss the odds of catastrophic escalation, how the conflict ends, and whether the US mismanaged relations with Putin’s Russia.
