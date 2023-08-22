logo

25 August 2023

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and David Wallace-Wells (The New York Times, The Uninhabitable Earth)

Recorded:Aug 17    Posted:Aug 22, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Aug 22, 2023 | Robert Wright & David Wallace-Wells

The DMZ

Vivek The Fake

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis dissect the first Republican presidential primary debate.

The Glenn Show

A pen in one hand, a gun in the other

Glenn Loury speaks with writer Haim Shweky about his experience as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump Indictment Indicted

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss DeSantis’s debate strategy, Ukraine’s stalled offensive, how to get Biden off the Democratic ticket, and more.

The DMZ

Will Trump Debate?

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the Georgia indictment will push Trump to join the GOP primary debates. Plus: Will Republicans get indictment fatigue? And assessing the Dean Phillips case for primarying Biden.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Tyranny, Inc.

Sohrab Ahmari—author of the new book Tyranny, Inc.—talks to Robert Wright about the many ways he thinks capitalism has made American life worse (and about the sense in which he’s a conservative notwithstanding this critique).

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Bidens’ Corruption Disruption

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss new challenges for Ukraine, President Biden’s brainlock, Iran tanker tensions, Obama’s legacy, and more.

The Glenn Show

A cancellation at the New York Review of Books

Ian Buruma talks with Glenn Loury and John McWhorter about his forced resignation, in 2018, from the influential literary broadside.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is the Middle East Falling Apart?

Robert Wright and political scientist Joshua Landis discuss US-China rivalry in the region, the odds of confrontation with Iran, whether America is breaking international law in Syria, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump’s J6 Indictment, Biden’s Ukraine Quagmire

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Hunter Biden’s corruption defense, the chances of major war in Africa, what Trump gets right about Russia-Ukraine, and more.

