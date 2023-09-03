Robert Wright and NYT columnist David Wallace-Wells, author of The Uninhabitable Earth, discuss current climate outlooks, what wilder wildfires signal about the environment, the pros and cons of carbon capture, and more.
On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the Georgia indictment will push Trump to join the GOP primary debates. Plus: Will Republicans get indictment fatigue? And assessing the Dean Phillips case for primarying Biden.
