logo

6 September 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Timothy Lee (Full Stack EconomicsUnderstandingAI.org)

Play entire video
Recorded:Aug 16    Posted:Sep 5, 2023
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 5, 2023 | Robert Wright & Timothy Lee

The Glenn Show

Is DEI Unconstitutional?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and political scientist Carol Swain debate whether the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision will have consequences for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Prigozhin Post-mortem

playvideo screenshot

The Wagner chief’s decline and fall—from 30,000 feet.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Putin’s Post-Prigozhin World

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Prigozhin’s death and where Putin stands in the aftermath. Plus: The GOP debate, Ukraine war update, and Trump’s post-indictment popularity.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Debating the deindustrialization narrative

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter revisit a clip from 2007 where they debated the consequences of lost factory jobs on black communities.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Vivek The Fake

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis dissect the first Republican presidential primary debate.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The (Changing) Prospects for the Climate

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and NYT columnist David Wallace-Wells, author of The Uninhabitable Earth, discuss current climate outlooks, what wilder wildfires signal about the environment, the pros and cons of carbon capture, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

A pen in one hand, a gun in the other

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury speaks with writer Haim Shweky about his experience as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Trump Indictment Indicted

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss DeSantis’s debate strategy, Ukraine’s stalled offensive, how to get Biden off the Democratic ticket, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Will Trump Debate?

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss whether the Georgia indictment will push Trump to join the GOP primary debates. Plus: Will Republicans get indictment fatigue? And assessing the Dean Phillips case for primarying Biden.

Play entire videoPlay this clip