9 September 2023

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Sep 7    Posted:Sep 8, 2023
The DMZ | Sep 8, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden Bets on Ukraine

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Americans’ economic pessimism, punishments for January 6 rioters, why Russia may be ready for peace talks, and more.

The Glenn Show

Should we listen to election deniers?

Glenn and John debate Glenn’s decision to record an episode with political scientist Carol Swain, who claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Do large language models reverse engineer the human mind?

Robert Wright and Timothy B. Lee discuss artificial intelligence.

The Glenn Show

Is DEI Unconstitutional?

Glenn Loury and political scientist Carol Swain debate whether the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision will have consequences for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Prigozhin Post-mortem

The Wagner chief’s decline and fall—from 30,000 feet.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Putin’s Post-Prigozhin World

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Prigozhin’s death and where Putin stands in the aftermath. Plus: The GOP debate, Ukraine war update, and Trump’s post-indictment popularity.

The Glenn Show

Debating the deindustrialization narrative

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter revisit a clip from 2007 where they debated the consequences of lost factory jobs on black communities.

The DMZ

Vivek The Fake

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis dissect the first Republican presidential primary debate.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The (Changing) Prospects for the Climate

Robert Wright and NYT columnist David Wallace-Wells, author of The Uninhabitable Earth, discuss current climate outlooks, what wilder wildfires signal about the environment, the pros and cons of carbon capture, and more.

