Recorded:Sep 7
Posted:Sep 8, 2023
The DMZ | Sep 8, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Americans’ economic pessimism, punishments for January 6 rioters, why Russia may be ready for peace talks, and more. The Glenn Show Glenn and John debate Glenn’s decision to record an episode with political scientist Carol Swain, who claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and political scientist Carol Swain debate whether the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision will have consequences for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Prigozhin’s death and where Putin stands in the aftermath. Plus: The GOP debate, Ukraine war update, and Trump’s post-indictment popularity. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter revisit a clip from 2007 where they debated the consequences of lost factory jobs on black communities. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis dissect the first Republican presidential primary debate.
Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and NYT columnist David Wallace-Wells, author of The Uninhabitable Earth, discuss current climate outlooks, what wilder wildfires signal about the environment, the pros and cons of carbon capture, and more.
