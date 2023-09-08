Will age or the economy determine the winner in 2024? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Remembering Reagan’s ’84 debates; Conservatism vs. Populism in the GOP; and from moment to momentum for Nikki Haley?
Robert Wright and NYT columnist David Wallace-Wells, author of The Uninhabitable Earth, discuss current climate outlooks, what wilder wildfires signal about the environment, the pros and cons of carbon capture, and more.
