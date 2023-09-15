Recorded:Sep 8
Posted:Sep 15, 2023
Shep’s new book, The Crucible of Desegregation: The Uncertain Search for Educational Equality
Heather Mac Donald’s book, When Race Trumps Merit: How the Pursuit of Equity Sacrifices Excellence, Destroys Beauty, and Threatens Lives
Gary Orfield’s book, The Reconstruction of Southern Education: The Schools and the 1964 Civil Rights Act
James Fishkin’s book, Justice, Equal Opportunity, and the Family
Shep’s book, The Transformation of Title IX: Regulating Gender Equality in Education
John Skrentny’s book, The Minority Rights Revolution
Robin DiAngelo’s book, White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism
The Glenn Show | Sep 15, 2023 | Glenn Loury & Shep Melnick
