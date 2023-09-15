logo

17 September 2023

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Sep 15    Posted:Sep 15, 2023
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Sep 15, 2023 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The DMZ

Shutdowns and Impeachments

playvideo screenshot

Is Speaker McCarthy steering the government towards shutdown or is there a method to his madness? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Does Title IX protect trans people?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and political scientist Shep Melnick discuss attempts to use old civil rights law to protect new identity categories.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

A People-Centered View of Russia-Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and feminist activist Almut Rochowanski discuss the war’s causes and consequences.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden Bets on Ukraine

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Americans’ economic pessimism, punishments for January 6 rioters, why Russia may be ready for peace talks, and more.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Should we listen to election deniers?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn and John debate Glenn’s decision to record an episode with political scientist Carol Swain, who claims that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

It’s the Economy (Not Age!), Stupid

playvideo screenshot

Will age or the economy determine the winner in 2024? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Remembering Reagan’s ’84 debates; Conservatism vs. Populism in the GOP; and from moment to momentum for Nikki Haley?

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Do large language models reverse engineer the human mind?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Timothy B. Lee discuss artificial intelligence.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Is DEI Unconstitutional?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and political scientist Carol Swain debate whether the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision will have consequences for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Prigozhin Post-mortem

playvideo screenshot

The Wagner chief’s decline and fall—from 30,000 feet.

Play entire videoPlay this clip