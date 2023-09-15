56:00 .Parrot room preview: UAW strike; JFK assassination revelation; Where in the world is Tim Scott’s girlfriend?; Poverty stat controversy; knives out for Noem; Bob’s agent on Bob; Mickey’s fashion corner
Will age or the economy determine the winner in 2024? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: Remembering Reagan’s ’84 debates; Conservatism vs. Populism in the GOP; and from moment to momentum for Nikki Haley?
