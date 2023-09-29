logo

29 September 2023

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University), LaJuan Loury, and Sabrina Salvati (Sabrina's YouTube Channel, Revolutionary Blackout Network )

Recorded:Sep 16    Posted:Sep 29, 2023
The Glenn Show | Sep 29, 2023 | Dems Take Fire from the Left (Glenn Loury, LaJuan Loury, and Sabrina Salvati)

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Second(ary) GOP Debate

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss the Semafor Iran influence story, Biden’s socio-economic bad omens, a Menendez non-resignation theory, next week’s Parrot Room finale, and more.

The DMZ

A Debate Worth Skipping

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis give their thoughts on the second Republican presidential primary debate. (Spoilers: It was bad.)

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Would dumping Biden help or harm the Dems’ 2024 chances?

Robert Wright and journalist Sarah Posner discuss the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Border Disorder

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Bob Menendez’s corruption indictment, the issue that could sink Trump’s campaign, the mystery of America’s open border, the state of Ukraine’s international support, and more.

The Glenn Show

Is the “Spirit” of Affirmative Action Dead?

Is it possible to implement a fairer version of affirmative action without jettisoning race from the process entirely? Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and literary scholar Tyler Austin Harper debate the question.

The DMZ

Lowered Standards

What does Rep. Boebert’s groping, the end of the Senate dress code, Kristi Noem’s alleged affair, and VA state legislative candidate Susanna Gibson’s online sex side hustle have in common? Maybe nothing? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Is President Zelensky thinking clearly about Ukraine’s military chances?

Anatol Lieven of the Quincy Institute and Robert Wright discuss the issue.

The DMZ

Shutdowns and Impeachments

Is Speaker McCarthy steering the government towards shutdown or is there a method to his madness? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Bandwidth Problems

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Walter Isaacson’s Elon-Ukraine walk-back, Biden replacement theories, Romney’s retirement, Ukraine war developments, and more.

