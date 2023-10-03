Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Bob Menendez’s corruption indictment, the issue that could sink Trump’s campaign, the mystery of America’s open border, the state of Ukraine’s international support, and more.
Is it possible to implement a fairer version of affirmative action without jettisoning race from the process entirely? Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and literary scholar Tyler Austin Harper debate the question.
What does Rep. Boebert’s groping, the end of the Senate dress code, Kristi Noem’s alleged affair, and VA state legislative candidate Susanna Gibson’s online sex side hustle have in common? Maybe nothing? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page