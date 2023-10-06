logo

7 October 2023

Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org) and Bill Scher (Washington Monthly)

Recorded:Oct 5    Posted:Oct 6, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 6, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Big Problems: Ukraine and the Border

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss chaos in the House of Representatives, America’s declining life expectancy, and more.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

What Would a War over Taiwan Look Like?

playvideo screenshot

Lyle Goldstein of Defense Priorities and The Watson Institute and Robert Wright discuss the sobering results of recent US-China war games, the odds of actual war breaking out, and whether smart diplomacy could avert it.

The Glenn Show

Why Jimmy Dore attacked Cornel West

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury, Sabrina Salvati, and LaJuan Loury break down comic and podcaster Jimmy Dore’s contentious interview with 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

The Second(ary) GOP Debate

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss the Semafor Iran influence story, Biden’s socio-economic bad omens, a Menendez non-resignation theory, next week’s Parrot Room finale, and more.

The DMZ

A Debate Worth Skipping

playvideo screenshot

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis give their thoughts on the second Republican presidential primary debate. (Spoilers: It was bad.)

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Would dumping Biden help or harm the Dems’ 2024 chances?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and journalist Sarah Posner discuss the issue.

Nonzero (The Wright Show)

Biden’s Border Disorder

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss Bob Menendez’s corruption indictment, the issue that could sink Trump’s campaign, the mystery of America’s open border, the state of Ukraine’s international support, and more.

The Glenn Show

Is the “Spirit” of Affirmative Action Dead?

playvideo screenshot

Is it possible to implement a fairer version of affirmative action without jettisoning race from the process entirely? Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and literary scholar Tyler Austin Harper debate the question.

The DMZ

Lowered Standards

playvideo screenshot

What does Rep. Boebert’s groping, the end of the Senate dress code, Kristi Noem’s alleged affair, and VA state legislative candidate Susanna Gibson’s online sex side hustle have in common? Maybe nothing? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ.

