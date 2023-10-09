logo

11 October 2023

Glenn Loury (Manhattan InstituteBrown University), John McWhorter (Columbia University, Lexicon ValleyNew York Times), and Dan Subotnik (Touro Law Center, Toxic Diversity: Race, Gender, and Law Talk in America)

Recorded:Sep 30    Posted:Oct 9, 2023
The Glenn Show | Oct 9, 2023 | The End of Ibram X. Kendi? (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, and Dan Subotnik)

Nancy Mace Ain’t Madonna

What’s up with Nancy Mace? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: How well is Biden handling the Middle East crisis?

Did Biden’s foreign policy make Hamas’s attack on Israel more likely?

Robert Wright and American Prestige hosts Derek Davison and Daniel Bessner discuss the issue.

Biden’s Big Problems: Ukraine and the Border

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss chaos in the House of Representatives, America’s declining life expectancy, and more.

Dems Should’ve Kept McCarthy

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis agree that Democrats should have saved Kevin McCarthy, but for different reasons.

What Would a War over Taiwan Look Like?

Lyle Goldstein of Defense Priorities and The Watson Institute and Robert Wright discuss the sobering results of recent US-China war games, the odds of actual war breaking out, and whether smart diplomacy could avert it.

Why Jimmy Dore attacked Cornel West

Glenn Loury, Sabrina Salvati, and LaJuan Loury break down comic and podcaster Jimmy Dore’s contentious interview with 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West.

The Second(ary) GOP Debate

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss the Semafor Iran influence story, Biden’s socio-economic bad omens, a Menendez non-resignation theory, next week’s Parrot Room finale, and more.

A Debate Worth Skipping

On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis give their thoughts on the second Republican presidential primary debate. (Spoilers: It was bad.)

Would dumping Biden help or harm the Dems’ 2024 chances?

Robert Wright and journalist Sarah Posner discuss the issue.

