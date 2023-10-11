Recorded:Oct 11
Posted:Oct 11, 2023
The DMZ | Oct 11, 2023 | Matt K. Lewis & Bill Scher
The Glenn Show As Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research faces questions about mismanagement, Glenn and John debate who’s really responsible for the Kendi’s influence on racial politics in America. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss chaos in the House of Representatives, America’s declining life expectancy, and more. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis agree that Democrats should have saved Kevin McCarthy, but for different reasons. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Lyle Goldstein of Defense Priorities and The Watson Institute and Robert Wright discuss the sobering results of recent US-China war games, the odds of actual war breaking out, and whether smart diplomacy could avert it. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury, Sabrina Salvati, and LaJuan Loury break down comic and podcaster Jimmy Dore’s contentious interview with 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss the Semafor Iran influence story, Biden’s socio-economic bad omens, a Menendez non-resignation theory, next week’s Parrot Room finale, and more.
The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis give their thoughts on the second Republican presidential primary debate. (Spoilers: It was bad.)
