Recorded:Oct 16
Posted:Oct 16, 2023
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 16, 2023 | Robert Wright & Sarah Leah Whitson
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and legal scholar Randall Kennedy debate the purpose of affirmative action at a live event at College of the Holy Cross. The DMZ What’s up with Nancy Mace? Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss on this week’s DMZ. Plus: How well is Biden handling the Middle East crisis? The Glenn Show As Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research faces questions about mismanagement, Glenn and John debate who’s really responsible for the Kendi’s influence on racial politics in America. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus also discuss chaos in the House of Representatives, America’s declining life expectancy, and more. The DMZ On this week’s DMZ, Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis agree that Democrats should have saved Kevin McCarthy, but for different reasons. Nonzero (The Wright Show) Lyle Goldstein of Defense Priorities and The Watson Institute and Robert Wright discuss the sobering results of recent US-China war games, the odds of actual war breaking out, and whether smart diplomacy could avert it.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury, Sabrina Salvati, and LaJuan Loury break down comic and podcaster Jimmy Dore’s contentious interview with 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page