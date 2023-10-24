27 October 2023
Robert Wright (
Bloggingheads.tv
,
The Evolution of God
,
Nonzero
,
Why Buddhism Is True
) and Eli Lake (
The New York Sun
,
Commentary
,
Clements Center
,
The Re-Education
)
Why hasn’t the ground invasion happened yet?
.
1:38
Do conditions in Gaza make terrorism more likely?
.
7:54
Palestinian violence compared to Israeli violence
.
16:09
Did Israel really offer the Palestinians a state two decades ago?
.
26:37
Does Hamas have much support in the West?
.
32:15
What should be done about Hamas?
.
39:27
Israel’s blockade of Gaza and strategy of massive retaliation
.
50:41
Indignities suffered by Palestinians in the West Bank
.
57:59
Should West Bank Palestinians focus on demanding the vote?
.
1:07:53
Eli’s growing interest in the deep state
.
1:13:02
Robert Wright
Eli Lake
Recorded:
Oct 24
Posted:
Oct 24, 2023
Download:
mp3
Nonzero (The Wright Show) | Oct 24, 2023 | Robert Wright & Eli Lake
