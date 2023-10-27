27 October 2023
Programs
The DMZ
The Glenn Show
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Nonzero (The Wright Show)
Matt K. Lewis (
The Daily Beast,
MattLewis.org
) and Bill Scher (
Washington Monthly
)
How much of an election denier is Mike Johnson?
4:30
Why did the GOP moderates accept Johnson?
11:00
Did Democrats do themselves good by trading McCarthy for Johnson?
16:25
Matt learns to love John Fetterman
24:55
The absence of a Republican primary, and its impact
30:50
Who will drop out before Iowa?
37:40
Will Dean Phillips matter?
42:10
Matt K. Lewis
Bill Scher
Recorded:
Oct 25
Posted:
Oct 27, 2023
mp3
